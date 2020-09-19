National

Elderly hiker missing on Fraser Island

By AAP Newswire

Queensland police are continuing their search for an elderly hiker missing on Fraser Island.

Madeleine Nowak, 73, was last seen on Thursday afternoon on the island's Great Walk.

She was on an organised tour when she became separated from the group.

A search and rescue commenced on Thursday evening and continued throughout Friday.

Ms Nowak, who has previous trail walking experience, had clothing and food with her at the time of her disappearance.

Police have requested anyone who may be visiting Fraser Island this weekend to keep an eye out for her.

The search for Ms Nowak recommenced at first light on Saturday.

