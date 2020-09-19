National

13th man charged over fatal Brisbane brawl

By AAP Newswire

A thirteenth man will face court charged with murder over a Brisbane brawl that left one teenager dead and others critically injured.

The 21-year-old from suburban Redbank Plains was charged overnight with murder and affray as well as 12 counts of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is the 13th man charged with the murder of Girum Mekonnen, 19, who died during a fight between two groups of about 20 African youths at playing fields in Zillmere on Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics took 11 people to hospital suffering stab wounds and blunt force injuries after one group attacked another with knives and baseball bats.

Some of the victims were knifed in their torso, pelvis, head and face.

Abraham Yak and Ben Abio faced Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday charged with Mr Mekonnen's murder.

They are among those facing charges including murder, grievous bodily harm, affray and disobedience to lawful order.

The 12 men who have already faced a magistrate are remanded in custody to return to court on November 16 for mention.

