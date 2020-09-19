National

COVID cluster and protest worries in Vic

By AAP Newswire

COVID testing blitz in suburban Melbourne - AAP

Victoria has reported 21 mores cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths as Melbourne tackles a suburban cluster and braces for anti-lockdown protests.

Saturday's figures take the state's coronavirus death toll to 757 and the national count to 844.

Metropolitan Melbourne has a 14-day new case average of 39.3, well below the state's target of 50.

Public health authorities are racing to stop infections growing in the Casey and Dandenong council areas on the Melbourne's southeast rim, which now has 90 active cases.

Five households in Clyde, Cranbourne North, Hallam and Narre Warren South are linked to 34 active cases.

A Monash Health spokesman confirmed it was caring for three people in hospital connected to the Casey cluster on Saturday.

Contact tracers discovered members of each house had been breaching the 5km travel limit for visits.

A special team has been created to target the cluster, with the government saying it is in conversation with local community members and leaders.

Other cases in the area are linked to workplaces, including nine connected to a truck manufacturer and six to Dandenong Police Station.

Premier Daniel Andrews has urged anti-lockdown protesters not to gather following reports of more planned protests in Melbourne.

It is unclear exactly where the demonstrations will be, with protesters taking caution not to make their plans easily accessible online.

There have already been a number of rallies over the past several weekends, with police responding with a heavy presence, handing out dozens of fines and making arrests.

"People should be positive and optimistic this strategy is working, and therefore, let's not any of us do anything to undermine that," Mr Andrews said.

