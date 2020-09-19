National

Another day of no coronavirus cases in Qld

By AAP Newswire

Queensland has marked another day with no new coronavirus cases as it prepares to further re-open its borders.

It has been nine days since the Sunshine State has recorded a community transmission of COVID-19, while its number of active infections has fallen to 22.

The result comes as it prepares to welcome ACT travellers next week and double its intake of international arrivals by the end of October.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has struck a deal with ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr to allow travellers from the nation's capital to freely enter Queensland via air from 1am on September 25, provided they haven't visited a COVID-19 hotspot.

The border is only open to plane passengers and anyone coming from NSW via Canberra will have to wait 14 days before entering, chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young says.

Queensland will also lift its quota on international arrivals from 500 to 1000 by October 24, with the government calling for expressions of interest from Brisbane and Cairns hotels to take returnees.

Follow-up wastewater testing in southern Queensland has also come back negative for coronavirus after fragments were detected in an earlier sewage test.

The positive result was found in a sample at the Pulgul wastewater treatment plant in Hervey Bay, north of Brisbane.

Dr Young says the low-level virus fragments detected were probably due to an older case of COVID-19 that was no longer infectious.

"A negative result today doesn't indicate a false positive in the previous test, nor does either result confirm the presence or absence of an unidentified confirmed case in the community," she said.

