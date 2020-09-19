Just one new local COVID-19 case in NSW

Just one new locally-acquired case of COVID-19 has been recorded in NSW, as the state continues to pressure the Queensland government to relax its border restrictions.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has been at loggerheads with counterpart Annastacia Palaszczuk over the issue for months.

Queensland announced on Friday ACT residents will be able to fly into the Sunshine State from September 25, but those in NSW cannot as it's still considered a hotspot.

But with a sustained low daily case rate, the NSW has accused its northern neighbour of acting illogically.

Ms Berejiklian said on Thursday border talks with Ms Palaszczuk had ceased again but on Friday Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles denied any communication breakdown.

He said Queensland's chief health officer speaks with her NSW counterpart almost every day and he speaks with his counterpart most days too.

Just three new cases - two returned travellers and a health worker from Concord Hospital - were announced on Saturday, diagnosed from 15,239 tests.

The worker cared for patients with COVID-19 and may have worked while infectious.

Health authorities are working to identify the source of the infection and trace potential further contact.

"While the number of locally acquired cases recorded in the last 24 hours is low, the virus is likely still circulating among people in the community, with mild symptoms," Dr Jeremy McAnulty told reporters.

"We're urging again anyone who feels unwell, even with the mildest of symptoms ... to come forward and get tested."

"This is even more important with the upcoming school holidays, when people will travel across the state."

Meanwhile a house party in Bondi has proved costly for the 28 attendees, with police handing each a $1000 fine.

Currently, limits in NSW prohibit more than 20 people at private gatherings.

It comes as NSW prepares to accept an additional 500 returned travellers each week into its hotel quarantine system.

The increase will start from September 27 and take the state's intake to about 3000 a week.