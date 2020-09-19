Virus cases drop, flight caps set to lift

Hope is rising among Australians stranded overseas as Victoria makes progress in driving down COVID-19 cases.

The southern state recorded an almost three-month low of 21 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, its lowest figure since June 24.

A further seven deaths were reported, taking the Victorian toll to 757 and the national count to 844.

Health authorities have set their sights on a 14-day average of no more than 50 in order for Melbourne's restrictions to ease, with that figure currently at 39.3.

A worrying household cluster in the locked-down city's outer southeast has been declared "under control" by the state's health chief, after no new cases were linked to it on Saturday.

In his 77th consecutive daily press briefing on the state's pandemic response on Saturday, Premier Daniel Andrews told his constituents to be hopeful and optimistic.

Up to 100 people held a rally in Melbourne's inner beachside suburb of Elwood on Saturday, with police arresting 16 anti-lockdown protesters and slapping 21 with hefty fines.

There is also more hope for Australians stuck overseas following a critical agreement within national cabinet to increase international arrivals.

The overall cap will rise from 4000 to about 6000 over the next two weeks, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison has offered Australian Defence Force assistance to the states.

NSW will take an extra 500 people each week from September 27, resulting in about 3000 people weekly.

Queensland and Western Australia will increase arrivals by 200 from the same date. The Sunshine State will receive a further 500 weekly arrivals on October 4, while WA will do the same a week later.

SA will also increase its hotel quarantine capacity from 500 to 800 in coming weeks.

From October 1, domestic air passengers will have to provide their name, email, mobile number and state of residence to help with contact tracing.

There are about 24,000 Australians overseas who want to return home, with around 4000 considered to be vulnerable.

Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman told ABC News on Saturday the states needed to consider lifting arrival caps entirely.

"What I'd actually like to see is the states considering returning to what happened before the Victorian outbreak - which was effectively allowing people coming back home without a cap," he said.

After the lessons of failed hotel quarantine in Victoria which led to a second wave, it was clear that a police and defence force presence was crucial to hotel quarantine, he said.

Given that presence was in place, Mr Zimmerman said he could not see why the states would not accept more people.

Mr Zimmerman also said that when JobSeeker payments end for unemployed Australians next year, he would prefer the replacement Newstart allowance to be higher than it was before the pandemic.

Labor MP Linda Burney, also in the interview, welcomed his position.

NSW recorded three new virus cases on Saturday, only one of which was locally acquired. The other two were returned travellers in quarantine.