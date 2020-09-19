National

No happy milestone for Palfreeman in Sofia

By AAP Newswire

Jock Palfreeman reacts as he speaks to journalists - AAP

1 of 1

Saturday marks one year since Australian man Jock Palfreeman was released from prison in Bulgaria but he remains unable to leave the country.

The 33-year-old will face Sofia Supreme Administrative Court later this month, represented once more by his long-serving lawyer Kalin Angelov, to fight for his freedom.

"The government is saying they don't consider me free and therefore I can't leave Bulgaria," Mr Palfreeman told AAP.

"I expected this to happen as the Bulgarian state just doesn't have a rule of law unless outside countries push them.

"So when the Bulgarian state isn't pushed to follow their own laws, they don't."

The Sydney man was released on parole in September 2019 after serving nearly 12 years behind bars in the Balkan nation's capital.

He then spent one month in immigration detention and has since been able to walk freely subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

He was found guilty of murder and attempted murder for stabbing two Bulgarian youths during a street melee in 2007 but has always maintained he acted in self-defence.

Mr Palfreeman received a new passport from Australia earlier this year after Bulgarian authorities stripped him of the last one in 2019 but he remains frustrated at the official support he's received from home.

"Like my 12 years of prison and now another year after ... the Australian government has absolutely not done enough," he said.

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman said Australia has provided all necessary requirements to assist Mr Palfreeman to depart Bulgaria, when local authorities allow it.

"Officials are closely monitoring legal developments in his case and will attend his next court appearance, later this month," she said in a statement to AAP.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further while legal processes continue."

Latest articles

Sport

Behind the Play | Moama’s 2010 premiership reunion

PREMIERSHIPS aren’t won overnight. They aren’t even won in several months. The ultimate prize comes after years of careful planning. But you still need everything to come together on the biggest day of the season – grand final day...

Brayden May
Sport

Jamboree bounces out of Echuca in 2020

BASKETBALL Victoria’s Country Jamboree has officially been fouled out of 2020. On Wednesday, the state’s governing body confirmed the event which had originally been scheduled for Echuca had been cancelled. The Jamboree was one of...

Brayden May
Sport

Sport briefs | Echuca United lose a key piece

Murray League clubs to move to the PDFNL THE Picola District Football League has confirmed Katandra and Tungamah will re-join its competition for the 2021 season. Their moves were confirmed on Wednesday night and will leave the Murray League with 12...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire