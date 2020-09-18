National

Brisbane rally after death in custody

By AAP Newswire

Family of Sherry Tilberoo at a vigil in Brisbane. - AAP

1 of 1

Hundreds of people have gathered in Brisbane, calling for justice after the death of an Indigenous woman in custody.

Family of Aunty Sherry Tilberoo were among those attending the vigil on Friday.

The 49-year-old faced court on September 7 on drug and property offences and was remanded in custody.

She had been due for transfer to prison from the Brisbane city watch house but was found dead in her cell on September 10.

Police are investigating the death, but said an autopsy indicated Ms Tilberoo died from natural causes.

It is the first time anyone has died inside the station in its 20-year history, police said.

Organisers of Friday's rally called for solidarity, citing the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Black deaths in custody occur in many ways whether it be through physical violence or negligent behaviour of caring for vulnerable people in police custody," the Facebook post read.

Latest articles

Rugby

Panthers seal NRL minor premiership

Penrith have extended their winning streak to 14 and claimed the NRL minor premiership with a 32-12 rout of North Queensland in Townsville.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm expect Grant to put on Tigers show

While Melbourne were rocked to lose Origin prop Christian Welch for a COVID-19 breach, coach Craig Bellamy says they’re excited to take on Harry Grant’s Tigers.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brumbies lay down a Super final marker

The Brumbies plan to win the Super Rugby AU title up front in Saturday night’s final against the Queensland Reds in Canberra.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire