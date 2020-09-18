National

Poll puts SA govt well ahead of Labor

By AAP Newswire

South Australia's Liberal government has surged to a strong lead over the Labor opposition in a poll taken 18 months out from the 2022 state election.

The Advertiser-YouGov poll puts the Liberals ahead 53 per cent to 47 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.

It reverses the 53-47 lead Labor had in a similar poll in March this year, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and would result in the government picking up an extra seat if an election was held now.

The poll of 810 people also showed support for Premier Steven Marshall had jumped, with 54 per cent naming him their preferred premier compared to 26 per cent for Labor leader Peter Malinauskas.

The poll comes as SA continues to perform well in the fight against COVID-19.

The state has only recorded 38 cases over the past five months and currently has no active infections.

