Lawyer X’s top cop criticism ‘peculiar’

By AAP Newswire

Former Victoria police chief Simon Overland

Former Victoria Police boss Simon Overland accepts responsibility for using Nicola Gobbo as a secret snitch known as Lawyer X, but says her attacks on him are unjustifiable.

A new series of documents has been released by the royal commission into the gangland lawyer's informing.

In them Mr Overland's lawyers say Ms Gobbo's singling out of the former chief commissioner in her own evidence is "peculiar" because she has never met him.

The submissions say Ms Gobbo mistakenly assumed Mr Overland was a "beefed up senior sergeant" when his actual job was more that of a senior executive in any organisation.

"Ms Gobbo's submissions are predicated on Mr Overland being kept 'abreast' of the minutiae of matters down to his investigators which would have made his job impossible," the submissions say.

They also say Ms Gobbo's criticisms ignore the reality that she was, in her own words, "so far off the right track and out of my depth ... and out of control".

Ms Gobbo did three stints as a registered informer for Victoria Police, including at the height of Melbourne's gangland wars when she represented clients while also providing police information about their criminal activities.

In submissions from Ms Gobbo's lawyers, they said it would not be appropriate for Commissioner Margaret McMurdo to make adverse findings about her on topics she wasn't questioned about.

"All of the evidence in relation to a number of individuals demonstrates that counsel assisting have unfairly sought findings/comments against individuals, including Ms Gobbo, in flagrant breach of procedural fairness," her submissions say.

