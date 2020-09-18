National

Barilaro takes leave after NSW koala scrap

By AAP Newswire

NSW NATIONALS MEETING - AAP

1 of 1

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is taking mental health leave for up to four weeks after a tumultuous fortnight dominated by koala protection policy.

The outspoken NSW Nationals leader will miss next week's sitting of parliament.

His deputy Paul Toole has been installed acting leader.

Mr Barilaro put himself in the firing line last week when he threatened to implode the coalition government if concessions on the state's koala protection policy were not made.

He backed down after Premier Gladys Berejiklian gave him an ultimatum that Nationals MPs support the government or its ministers be sacked from cabinet.

He survived a no-confidence motion in state parliament on Wednesday despite senior government's minister publicly disparaging his actions.

Latest articles

Rugby

Storm expect Grant to put on Tigers show

While Melbourne were rocked to lose Origin prop Christian Welch for a COVID-19 breach, coach Craig Bellamy says they’re excited to take on Harry Grant’s Tigers.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brumbies lay down a Super final marker

The Brumbies plan to win the Super Rugby AU title up front in Saturday night’s final against the Queensland Reds in Canberra.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Trbojevic back for Manly and Origin push

Manly coach Des Hasler has confirmed Tom Trbojevic will play his first NRL game since June when he returns at fullback for the Sea Eagles against Gold Coast.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire