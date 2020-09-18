National

Melbourne ‘ring of steel’ causes snarls

By AAP Newswire

Victoria Police and ADF personnel at a checkpoint (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne's "ring of steel" is sparking traffic delays, with a long line of vehicles on the road to Geelong.

Victoria Police and ADF personnel are enforcing traffic restrictions for a second day to ensure Melburnians don't try to take advantage an easing of coronavirus restrictions in regional Victoria.

The Nine Network showed helicopter footage of traffic at the Little River checkpoint heading to Geelong, stretching back for about 20km.

On Thursday, Assistant Commissioner Rick Nugent said police would try to keep delays at checkpoints to 30 minutes.

Melburnians risk a fine of almost $5000 if they try to travel to regional Victoria without a valid reason.

Latest articles

News

The life of a soldier at the Cobram-Barooga border

At 2250 hours (10.30 pm) Corporal Jake Bostock was told to pack his bags and get ready for a month-long deployment at 0600 (6 am) the next morning. The decision had been made to close the Victoria-NSW border to combat the spread of...

Jessica Ball
News

Army personnel feeling the love on the border

The camouflaged uniforms of the Australian Army have become a part of the scenery in Cobram-Barooga for the past few months. Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, soldiers monitor the closed Victoria-NSW border, supporting NSW Police Force. The...

Jessica Ball
News

SpringNats to be held in November with restrictions

Organisers say Shepparton’s Spring Car Nationals will be held in November with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Co-organiser Les Adams said he hoped the gradual easing of restrictions in regional Victoria would mean the event, which attracts...

Caitlin Cassidy

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire