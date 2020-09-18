Melbourne gold heist accused back in court

A man who allegedly pretended to be the victim of a Melbourne gold heist before going looking for the loot at a place called "Dollar" is expected to plead guilty.

Melbourne Gold Company employee Daniel Ede is charged with stealing $3.9 million in gold bullion, cash and jewellery from the business in April.

He allegedly let himself be tied up by his friend and customer, Karl Kachami, and told police he'd been robbed. But Ede was later charged as a co-conspirator.

His lawyer, Ahmad Taha, told Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday Ede had indicated he was willing to accept a plea offer from prosecutors.

But the 37-year-old first wanted more time to get further legal advice.

Prosecutor Phil Raimondo said Ede had flagged an intention to plead guilty to stealing the loot, as well as entering his workplace as a trespasser with the intent to steal.

Much of the treasure was found buried at a property at Dollar, in Victoria's Gippsland region.

The court was told Ede went looking for it after the heist.

He remains in custody and is due back in court on October 14.

Kachami has already pleaded guilty to stealing the gold, cash and jewellery, as well as possessing a handgun without a licence and trespassing with the intent to steal.