National

Melbourne gold heist accused back in court

By AAP Newswire

Gold ingots (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man who allegedly pretended to be the victim of a Melbourne gold heist before going looking for the loot at a place called "Dollar" is expected to plead guilty.

Melbourne Gold Company employee Daniel Ede is charged with stealing $3.9 million in gold bullion, cash and jewellery from the business in April.

He allegedly let himself be tied up by his friend and customer, Karl Kachami, and told police he'd been robbed. But Ede was later charged as a co-conspirator.

His lawyer, Ahmad Taha, told Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday Ede had indicated he was willing to accept a plea offer from prosecutors.

But the 37-year-old first wanted more time to get further legal advice.

Prosecutor Phil Raimondo said Ede had flagged an intention to plead guilty to stealing the loot, as well as entering his workplace as a trespasser with the intent to steal.

Much of the treasure was found buried at a property at Dollar, in Victoria's Gippsland region.

The court was told Ede went looking for it after the heist.

He remains in custody and is due back in court on October 14.

Kachami has already pleaded guilty to stealing the gold, cash and jewellery, as well as possessing a handgun without a licence and trespassing with the intent to steal.

Latest articles

News

The life of a soldier at the Cobram-Barooga border

At 2250 hours (10.30 pm) Corporal Jake Bostock was told to pack his bags and get ready for a month-long deployment at 0600 (6 am) the next morning. The decision had been made to close the Victoria-NSW border to combat the spread of...

Jessica Ball
News

Army personnel feeling the love on the border

The camouflaged uniforms of the Australian Army have become a part of the scenery in Cobram-Barooga for the past few months. Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, soldiers monitor the closed Victoria-NSW border, supporting NSW Police Force. The...

Jessica Ball
News

SpringNats to be held in November with restrictions

Organisers say Shepparton’s Spring Car Nationals will be held in November with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Co-organiser Les Adams said he hoped the gradual easing of restrictions in regional Victoria would mean the event, which attracts...

Caitlin Cassidy

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire