National

Fines for no-show wedding caterer

By AAP Newswire

Pizza in Flemington racecouse marquee (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A wedding nightmare became reality when a caterer failed to show up at a reception in Western Australia.

In another case, 60 guests at a 40th birthday party were left feeling peckish when staff from the same company arrived four hours late, undercooked food and switched items on the menu.

The man celebrating his birthday in October 2018 had paid almost $5000 for a chef and two waiters to prepare and serve a feast of tapas, paella and churros over a five-hour period.

"On the night, the chef arrived at 8pm and only one waiter turned up so, as a result, some of the food ordered was not provided and some was undercooked," WA's consumer protection commission said this week.

"Instead of the churros, 12 caramel slices for 60 guests was purchased from a local supermarket."

A Perth mother paid thousands of dollars for her daughter's wedding catering at Margaret River in November the same year. No one from the catering company showed up on the day.

Perth Magistrates Court this week ordered Eat Street Enterprises Pty Ltd, trading as Ole Paella Catering and sole Director Bradley John Lamb, pay fines, costs and compensation of more than $20,000 for the failures, citing breaches of Australian Consumer Law.

"Both the botched birthday bash and the wedding no-show were inexcusable failings on the part of Mr Lamb and the Ole Paella Catering company who were entrusted to provide food and services that were vital for the success of these events," Consumer Protection Commissioner Lanie Chopping said.

"The wedding reception was saved by a local restaurant providing pizza and pasta at short notice."

The commission noted that Lamb, who has been declared bankrupt, was remorseful for his actions and will attempt to reimburse the customers.

Latest articles

News

The life of a soldier at the Cobram-Barooga border

At 2250 hours (10.30 pm) Corporal Jake Bostock was told to pack his bags and get ready for a month-long deployment at 0600 (6 am) the next morning. The decision had been made to close the Victoria-NSW border to combat the spread of...

Jessica Ball
News

Army personnel feeling the love on the border

The camouflaged uniforms of the Australian Army have become a part of the scenery in Cobram-Barooga for the past few months. Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, soldiers monitor the closed Victoria-NSW border, supporting NSW Police Force. The...

Jessica Ball
News

SpringNats to be held in November with restrictions

Organisers say Shepparton’s Spring Car Nationals will be held in November with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Co-organiser Les Adams said he hoped the gradual easing of restrictions in regional Victoria would mean the event, which attracts...

Caitlin Cassidy

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire