Fines for no-show wedding caterer

A wedding nightmare became reality when a caterer failed to show up at a reception in Western Australia.

In another case, 60 guests at a 40th birthday party were left feeling peckish when staff from the same company arrived four hours late, undercooked food and switched items on the menu.

The man celebrating his birthday in October 2018 had paid almost $5000 for a chef and two waiters to prepare and serve a feast of tapas, paella and churros over a five-hour period.

"On the night, the chef arrived at 8pm and only one waiter turned up so, as a result, some of the food ordered was not provided and some was undercooked," WA's consumer protection commission said this week.

"Instead of the churros, 12 caramel slices for 60 guests was purchased from a local supermarket."

A Perth mother paid thousands of dollars for her daughter's wedding catering at Margaret River in November the same year. No one from the catering company showed up on the day.

Perth Magistrates Court this week ordered Eat Street Enterprises Pty Ltd, trading as Ole Paella Catering and sole Director Bradley John Lamb, pay fines, costs and compensation of more than $20,000 for the failures, citing breaches of Australian Consumer Law.

"Both the botched birthday bash and the wedding no-show were inexcusable failings on the part of Mr Lamb and the Ole Paella Catering company who were entrusted to provide food and services that were vital for the success of these events," Consumer Protection Commissioner Lanie Chopping said.

"The wedding reception was saved by a local restaurant providing pizza and pasta at short notice."

The commission noted that Lamb, who has been declared bankrupt, was remorseful for his actions and will attempt to reimburse the customers.