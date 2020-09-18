National

Tas flags earlier reopening to safe states

By AAP Newswire

PETER GUTWEIN CORONAVIRUS PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

Tasmania could reopen its borders to coronavirus-safe states and territories by the end of October, several months ahead of schedule.

The island state had previously flagged December 1 as its opening date, depending on public health advice.

Premier Peter Gutwein said the state controller was looking at bringing that date forward for the Northern Territory, ACT, South Australia, Western Australia, Queensland and possibly NSW.

Victoria remains off that list.

"We'll continue to work through that and obviously the circumstances of each of those jurisdictions is what will inform our decision," he told reporters on Friday.

"If you look at the virus and where it's at in other states and our preparedness, I think there is a good chance we could open towards the end of (October)."

Tasmania, which has no active COVID-19 cases, will increase limits on outdoor crowds from 500 to 1000 next Friday.

Mr Gutwein announced relaxations to border controls for fly-in fly-out and seasonal workers.

From midnight on Sunday, FIFO workers can return home from the mainland without having to quarantine, provided they haven't spent time in Victoria or other hotspots.

From next week, seasonal workers will be allowed to enter Tasmania under strict COVID-safe rules which require them to stay on the farms where they work.

"Our priority will remain for Tasmanians being first in line for these jobs ... but we will need seasonal workers in the state," Mr Gutwein said.

"Importantly, the industry needs the certainty to know that they will have a workforce when they need one."

Mr Gutwein said the state would chip in to bring overseas Tasmanians home, as the island doesn't have an international airport and can't accept them directly.

Latest articles

News

The life of a soldier at the Cobram-Barooga border

At 2250 hours (10.30 pm) Corporal Jake Bostock was told to pack his bags and get ready for a month-long deployment at 0600 (6 am) the next morning. The decision had been made to close the Victoria-NSW border to combat the spread of...

Jessica Ball
News

Army personnel feeling the love on the border

The camouflaged uniforms of the Australian Army have become a part of the scenery in Cobram-Barooga for the past few months. Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, soldiers monitor the closed Victoria-NSW border, supporting NSW Police Force. The...

Jessica Ball
News

SpringNats to be held in November with restrictions

Organisers say Shepparton’s Spring Car Nationals will be held in November with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Co-organiser Les Adams said he hoped the gradual easing of restrictions in regional Victoria would mean the event, which attracts...

Caitlin Cassidy

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire