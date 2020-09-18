National

Man to face trial for SA cold-case murder

By AAP Newswire

Adelaide Magistrates Court (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man charged over the cold-case stabbing murder of an Adelaide woman 26 years ago will go to trial after pleading not guilty to the crime.

Matthew Donald Tilley, 46, was arrested in Victoria in September last year after DNA linked him to the killing of Suzanne Poll in 1993.

He faced Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday where his counsel, Craig Caldicott, said he would plead not guilty and could be committed for trial.

Magistrate Simon Smart remanded Tilley in custody to appear in the Supreme Court in December.

Mrs Poll, a mother of two, was stabbed to death while working at the Salisbury Sands & McDougall store, in Adelaide's north, during what police believe might have been a robbery-gone-wrong.

The lights were off and the shop was shut, but the front door remained ajar while the 36-year-old counted the day's takings.

A man entered and attacked Mrs Poll, who tried to escape through a back room but was stabbed to death in what police said was a vicious and sustained attack.

Latest articles

News

SpringNats to be held in November with restrictions

Organisers say Shepparton’s Spring Car Nationals will be held in November with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Co-organiser Les Adams said he hoped the gradual easing of restrictions in regional Victoria would mean the event, which attracts...

Caitlin Cassidy
News

Nathalia baby born 12 weeks premature, two hours before strict lockdown

It’s a beautiful snapshot of new beginnings — a lovestruck mum and dad, marvelling at their newborn baby. But for Nathalia couple Maddi Fuzzard and Paul Simons, it would be 56 long days before this picture-perfect moment was even possible.

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton tunes up for driveway buskers to play

Concerts might be a long way off and festivals far into the future - but driveway busking is coming to a street near you.

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire