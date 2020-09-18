National

Search continues for missing Qld hiker

By AAP Newswire

A search is continuing for a 73-year-old hiker who is missing on Queensland's Fraser Island.

Police and emergency services are searching for the woman who was hiking with a tour group on the island's Great Walk trail when she became separated from the others.

The experienced hiker was reported missing about 7pm on Thursday, but a search of the area failed to find the woman.

An air, land and search resumed early on Friday, with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers also assisting to scour a region on the island known as the Valley of the Giants.

The woman had sufficient clothing and food with her at the time, police said.

