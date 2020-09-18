Man denied bail over $90 million of meth

A man charged over $90 million of meth smuggled to Melbourne from Malaysia disguised as tea has been denied bail.

Trent James, 36, is charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of the drug found inside a shipping container of tea packets in June.

Prosecutors said 360kg of methylamphetamine had been imported by a drug syndicate and had a street value of about $90 million. Other people have been charged.

James' bid to be bailed to a drug rehab centre was knocked back by Victoria's Supreme Court on Friday.

Justice Andrew Tinney found it wouldn't be a secure enough setting, particularly given the seriousness of the charge and strength of the prosecution case.

Prosecutors alleged James collected nine boxes of the shipment after border officials swapped it out for another substance.

He allegedly took what he thought were drugs to his kitchen benchtop business, Prestigious Stone, at Cheltenham and set the packaging on fire.

James' lawyers argued delays in his case because of the COVID-19 pandemic meant his continued detention was inhumane and contrary to human rights.

Justice Tinney did not agree. He noted James had previously been convicted for failing to answer bail and comply with a court order.

James is due to face Melbourne Magistrates Court on November 11 for a committal mention. His trial is unlikely to be held before 2023.