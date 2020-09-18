National

Alleged Vic abuse supplier denied bail

By AAP Newswire

Exterior of the Melbourne Magistrates Court (file image) - AAP

A man accused of running a chat group to share thousands of graphic child abuse images won't be released on bail.

Nathan Begnell's lawyers admit he left behind a "substantial" digital footprint on the Telegram messaging app, on which he shared images of pre-pubescent boys.

Begnell, 36, is facing 303 charges over the possession and distribution of more than 1900 images, and a new charge of being the administrator of a group sharing the material.

Melbourne magistrate Kieran Gilligan said some of the charges Begnell faces carry mandatory five-year prison sentences, with maximums up to 25 years behind bars.

"In my view this is an extremely strong prosecution case per se, and in light of the admissions made by (Begnell) in his interview," he said.

Begnell's lawyer Sarah Lenthall said he had "made full admissions to his involvement" in the group, though police had also identified Begnell through usernames and aliases he used elsewhere online.

Mr Gilligan said Telegram had a self-destruct capability that could erase any material, and if Begnell was released there was "a real risk" he would erase material, jeopardising ongoing investigations.

He had volunteered to give up internet access altogether if it meant he could be freed, but Mr Gilligan said Begnell could have others erase material for him.

It's not possible for police to fully monitor Begnell to ensure he wouldn't create new groups if he was released.

It's also of great concern that Begnell and other group members have a predilection for young boys.

He used the group to advertise others he ran, including ones focused on incest and BDSM.

Police examined chat histories from the group, which included a message from Begnell attached to pictures of children at an Anzac Day parade in Melbourne, with the caption "there's so much eye candy".

It's alleged the now-sacked SES volunteer from Werribee, in Melbourne's southwest, started the online messaging group in March 2018, and shared more than 1900 images.

More than 80 per cent of the images were animated or computer generated, but police describe them as "extremely realistic".

They showed pre-pubescent boys, bondage and bestiality and had a homosexual theme, Detective Senior Constable Cassie Borg said.

He also allegedly used it to advertise other groups, including one with a focus on furries - someone interested in animals with human features - and BDSM.

Begnell's online group had more than 450 members worldwide and, after police infiltrated it in June, it switched from an open group to invitation only.

Det Borg said a large numbers of members had already left the group after a media release about the investigation was posted to the site.

"My understanding is a new group has been created as users have been alerted to the investigation," she said.

Begnell's case is due back in court on January 8.

