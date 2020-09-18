Former SA MP admits electoral offence

A former state MP and current mayor of a major Adelaide council has pleaded guilty over dodgy election material.

Marion Mayor Kris Hanna appeared in Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday where he admitted one count of publishing electoral material which contained an inaccurate statement.

The charge relates to a flyer prepared in the context of the 2018 local government elections though no details of what was included in the flyer were detailed in court.

Magistrate Ben Sale was also provided with a range of material which he said he would consider before sentencing submissions.

He ordered the case return to court on October 1, when the matter was expected to be finalised.

Hanna served as a Labor MP in state parliament from 1997 until 2003 when he quit the party to join the Greens.

He then quit the Greens and contested the 2006 election as an independent.

He eventually lost his seat in the 2010 poll.

Hanna has served as Marion mayor since 2014.