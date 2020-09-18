National

Former SA MP admits electoral offence

By AAP Newswire

(L-R) Nick Xenophon, Gary Johanson and Kris Hanna - AAP

1 of 1

A former state MP and current mayor of a major Adelaide council has pleaded guilty over dodgy election material.

Marion Mayor Kris Hanna appeared in Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday where he admitted one count of publishing electoral material which contained an inaccurate statement.

The charge relates to a flyer prepared in the context of the 2018 local government elections though no details of what was included in the flyer were detailed in court.

Magistrate Ben Sale was also provided with a range of material which he said he would consider before sentencing submissions.

He ordered the case return to court on October 1, when the matter was expected to be finalised.

Hanna served as a Labor MP in state parliament from 1997 until 2003 when he quit the party to join the Greens.

He then quit the Greens and contested the 2006 election as an independent.

He eventually lost his seat in the 2010 poll.

Hanna has served as Marion mayor since 2014.

Latest articles

World

Assange charged under contentious US law

A constitutional law expert says WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged under a US law that has been used for politically motivated prosecutions.

AAP Newswire
World

Biden slams Trump’s coronavirus response

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has slammed President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic as ‘close to criminal’.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ opposition tackles Ardern with tax cuts

National leader Judith Collins will attempt to wrest the prime ministership in New Zealand from Jacinda Ardern with promises of tax cuts.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire