Wastewater COVID testing to start in WA

Western Australia will start testing wastewater for COVID-19.

The state is monitoring four active cases of the virus, the latest being a man in his 60s who is in hotel quarantine after returning from overseas.

Health Minister Roger Cook on Friday said the state's sewerage network would start being tested for COVID-19 within the next month.

"Western Australia is in a unique position to undertake work in this field, given our current state of no community transmission for the past five months," he said in a statement.

The testing aims to identify the existence of the virus in the community to enable more targeted campaigns encouraging people to be tested.

The WA government on Friday also announced a $3 million fund to support the state's travel agents.

"The federal government's international border closures will continue to severely impact these businesses for some time to come," small business minister Paul Papalia said.

"Western Australia is the first and only state in the country to implement a dedicated travel agent support program of this kind."

Agents will be eligible for support packages of up to $10,000 under the scheme.