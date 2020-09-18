National

Crossbench senators urge PM to support AAP

By AAP Newswire

Rex Patrick, Jacqui Lambie Stirling Griff - AAP

1 of 1

Three influential crossbench senators have written to the prime minister urging him to support Australian Associated Press.

Tasmanian Jacqui Lambie and South Australians Rex Patrick and Stirling Griff have asked Scott Morrison to provide the national news wire $5 million through a public interest news gathering fund.

The senators say an urgent intervention is needed to save AAP and the hundreds of regional publishers who rely on its content.

"If the work of AAP is as valued as it ought to be, the Morrison government must invest in it," the trio wrote.

"Should AAP be unable to secure public funding, we fear that it might be lost forever."

The Greens have previously made a similar request.

AAP applied for the funding in early July but has not received a response.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher has said the government recognises the important role AAP plays in public interest journalism.

Competition watchdog Rod Sims has described the news wire's case for public support as compelling.

The senators believe the funding should be provided annually for three years to ensure AAP stays afloat beyond the coronavirus economic crisis.

They acknowledged the amount of money was "not insubstantial" but said AAP underpinned the jobs of more than 1000 regional journalists and delivered news to millions of people.

"We hope there is some way for the Morrison government to ensure that an essential piece of democratic infrastructure continues to support so many regional newspapers and radio stations," they wrote.

AAP was taken over by a group of philanthropists and impact investors in June after News Corp and Nine announced plans to shut it down.

The downsized not-for-profit news wire is also running a crowdfunding campaign to drum up support, raising almost $120,000 of its $500,000 goal.

