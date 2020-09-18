National

Jail cut for Curtis Cheng murder offender

By AAP Newswire

The man who supplied the gun used to murder NSW police accountant Curtis Cheng has had his minimum jail term cut by three years.

Talal Alameddine, then 25, was jailed for 17 years and eight months in 2018, with a non-parole period of 13 years and six months.

He had pleaded guilty in the NSW Supreme Court to recklessly possessing a thing connected with a terrorist act and supplying a pistol.

He supplied Raban Alou with a loaded gun, which was then given to 15-year-old Farhad Jabar to shoot Mr Cheng as he left work at Parramatta Police Headquarters in October 2015.

In a majority decision on Friday, the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal reduced the sentence to 14 years with a non-parole period of 10 years and six months.

The appeal grounds included a submission that the sentencing judge erred in finding, beyond reasonable doubt, Alameddine was sympathetic towards ISIS and was motivated to commit the offences because of such sympathy.

Chief Justice Tom Bathurst, with Justice Natalie Adams agreeing, said he was not satisfied, beyond reasonable doubt, that Alameddine's supply of the revolver was motivated in part by his sympathy for Islamic State.

"Just as the sentencing judge was unable to determine whether or not the revolver was supplied for free or financial reward, I am unable to reach the requisite degree of satisfaction that the supply was motivated by sympathy for Islamic State," the Chief Justice said.

Justice Derek Price dissented, saying it was open to the sentencing judge to reach that conclusion.

" When all of the findings are considered together, it is my conclusion there is not a reasonable possibility that at the time the applicant handed over the loaded revolver to Alou the applicant was not motivated in part by his sympathy for Islamic State," he said.

