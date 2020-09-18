National

Qld truck driver guilty in fatal bus crash

By AAP Newswire

Bus driver Peter Bohlsen (file image) - AAP

A truck driver whose vehicle collided with a bus on a sweeping bend south of Brisbane killing the driver has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death.

A tipping trailer attached to the truck Ronald Trevor Gallaty, now 67, was driving veered onto the other side of the road, colliding head-on with the bus at Logan in November 2016.

Bus driver Peter Bohlsen was critically injured in the crash and died in hospital.

The incident occurred on a bend on Waterford Tamborine Road at Yarrabilba which has an 80km/h speed limit.

But shortly before the bend, drivers are advised to take the corner at 40km/h.

One of two passengers on the bus was thrown into the windscreen, hitting the glass with his head, Senior Constable Neil Campbell told the Brisbane District Court.

During an interview with police in 2016, Gallaty said an alarm sounded when he hit the brakes approaching the corner and then he "just didn't have any control".

"It all happened so quickly," he added.

Judge Ken Barlow did not accept suggestions that the truck's automatic brake assist system caused the crash, finding Gallaty guilty on Friday.

"I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the truck's ABA did not operate and did not cause the trailer to skid into the opposite lane," the judge said in his decision.

"Rather, Mr Gallaty drove the truck and trailer too fast at a speed that caused them to become unstable and potentially to jackknife or tip over."

Gallaty remains on bail before being sentenced in the same court on October 15.

