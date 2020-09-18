National

Son jailed for stealing from dying father

By AAP Newswire

A son who stole more than $500,000 from his dying father to gamble on the stock market has been jailed.

David Anderson was given power of attorney over his father John's affairs in 2014 when Parkinson's-related dementia made him unable to make financial and medical decisions.

It was a time when John Anderson couldn't have needed the support of his son any more, County Court Judge Fiona Todd said.

"You took advantage of this elderly man's tragic circumstances. You owed your father utmost honesty and integrity," she said.

Anderson's sister became suspicious that he was stealing money from their father and administrators were appointed in 2016, leading to the discovery of discrepancies.

The 44-year-old father of three was charged with theft shortly after his father's death. He pleaded guilty and was jailed on Friday for three years.

Anderson was not a beneficiary of his father's will. Mr Anderson had bequeathed his estate to his second wife.

He and his sister would have shared half had she pre-deceased him.

Anderson made no attempts to hide his offending, paying for legal fees and buying a boat with funds from the account.

He also made direct transfers to his own bank accounts.

Judge Todd said Anderson had become addicted to gambling through the TAB in the years leading up to his offending.

A substantial amount of the money he stole was used to gamble on the stock market.

He was addicted to Forex trading and continued to steal money to make up what he was losing.

Anderson must serve at least two years before he's eligible for parole.

