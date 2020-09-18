National

Two more charged over Brisbane gang murder

By AAP Newswire

One of12 men arrested over a fatal Brisbane brawl - AAP

1 of 1

Another two men charged with murder over a Brisbane brawl that left one teenager dead and others critically injured have been mentioned in a Brisbane court.

A total of 12 people have now been charged with the murder of Girum Mekonnen, 19, who died during a fight between two groups of about 20 African youths at playing fields in Zillmere on Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics took 11 people to hospital suffering stab wounds and blunt force injuries after one group attacked another with knives and baseball bats.

Some of the victims were knifed in their torso, pelvis, head and face.

Three people remain in hospital with one in a serious condition.

Police believe three carloads of people arrived at the Zillmere park seeking retribution for another incident in Brisbane's west on September 8.

Abraham Yak and Ben Abio had their cases mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

Charges for all 12, aged between 18 and 32, include murder, grievous bodily harm, affray and disobedience to lawful order.

The 12 men have all been remanded in custody to return to court on November 16 for mention.

Latest articles

Golf

Tough US Open starts for Aussie golfers

Australia’s golf stars have found it tough going in the first round of the US Open at Winged Foot in New York.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Thomas leads US Open, Mickelson stumbles

Justin Thomas holds a one-shot lead after an opening round of the US Open where Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods struggled at Winged Foot.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Woods left to rue missed opportunities

Tiger Woods was left to rue a dreadful finish to his opening round in the 120th US Open as he failed to take advantage of ideal conditions at Winged Foot.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire