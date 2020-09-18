Qld Greens rule out LNP preference deal

The Queensland Greens have categorically ruled out co-operation with the Liberal National Party after the state's Labor government alleged the two had secretly struck a pre-election deal.

Labor lashed out at the Greens and LNP on Friday, claiming a secret preferences agreement had been done ahead of the October 31 poll.

Queensland Greens convenor Penny Allman-Payne insists her party will put the LNP second last and One Nation last on how to vote cards in every seat.

She says party members have also voted against all co-operation with the LNP, inside parliament and out.

"The Queensland Greens categorically rule out any preference deal, power-sharing deal, coalition agreement or guarantee of confidence or supply with the LNP or One Nation," Ms Allman-Payne said.

"Because of the LNP's commitment to job cuts, privatisation and cuts to essential services the Greens would never provide confidence to an LNP government."

Earlier, Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the LNP had introduced a bill to return to optional preferential voting, so Queenslanders could preference whoever they wanted, and warned a vote for a minor party was a vote for Labor.

She said the LNP was still to decide whether to put Labor last in every seat.

The Greens currently hold a single seat, with Michael Berkmann in Maiwar. They are gunning for those of former treasurer Jackie Trad in South Brisbane and Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace in McConnel.

The LNP has already said it will preference Labor dead last in South Brisbane but it remains undecided about McConnel and particularly Maiwar, which it believes it could win back from the Greens after losing it in 2017.

Regional Development Minister Glenn Butcher slammed both rivals over their lack of clarity over preferences, saying more Greens in parliament would be disastrous for the economy.

He claimed the Greens want to increase mining royalties by two and a half to eight times the current rate, which would cripple the resources sector.

"These are the policies that we know that Deb Frecklington and the LNP are furthering by doing preference deals to elect Greens MPs and this is a kick in the guts for regional Queensland," he said.

"Deb Frecklington needs to explain her secret preference deals with the Greens to the people of Queensland."

Meanwhile, businessman Clive Palmer's Mineralogy has donated $2 million to his United Australia Party.

The donation is almost eight times the $259,249 given to Labor by the United Voice union and more than eight times the $217,500 that APEX Outdoor donated to the LNP.

The UAP doesn't have any seats in Queensland parliament but is targetting 16 seats, mainly in Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.