NSW to take on extra 500 overseas arrivals

NSW will take on an additional 500 returned travellers each week into its hotel quarantine system after a deal was struck at a national cabinet meeting.

The increase will start from September 27, and takes the state's intake to about 3000 a week.

It follows NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian's announcement that she'd be happy to accept the extra travellers if Queensland and Western Australia doubled their intake.

Ms Berejiklian has for months been urging the other states to lift their game and share the load.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the two states will take an extra 200 Australians returning from overseas from September 27, with Queensland to lift its weekly intake by a further 500 from October 4. Western Australia will do the same from October 11.

"NSW has been carrying the majority share," he told reporters after Friday's meeting.

It comes as NSW recorded six new COVID-19 cases, with just one acquired locally and linked to a known cluster.

Five of the cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday are returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

The locally acquired case is a household contact of another one who attended Liverpool Hospital and was in isolation while infectious.

There are now 21 cases linked to the Liverpool Hospital dialysis cluster.

NSW Health on Friday said tests are ongoing on a potential false-positive case from the Murrumbidgee area. The person and their close contacts remain in isolation while further tests are undertaken.

The health department has again urged anyone feeling unwell - even with the mildest symptoms - to come forward and get tested after a drop in testing numbers in the latest reporting period.

There were 16,843 tests recorded on Thursday compared to 20,411 the previous day.

Meanwhile, Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles has denied any communication breakdown with NSW.

It follows Ms Berejiklian's comments on Thursday that all conversations with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk over borders had ceased again.

Mr Miles said Queensland's chief health officer speaks with her NSW counterpart pretty much every day, and he speaks with his counterpart most days too.

"There is good and strong ongoing collaboration between the two states, as there needs to be. We share a highly populated border," Dr Miles said.

But he refused to comment on the relationship between the premiers.

The two premiers have been at loggerheads for months over the border issue, with Ms Berejiklian saying there is no logical reason for the COVID-19 restrictions to remain.