Virus cluster grows in southeast Melbourne

Authorities are trying to get on top of a growing COVID-19 cluster in Melbourne's southeast.

There are now 90 active cases linked to the suburbs of Dandenong and Casey. It is the largest active Victorian cluster outside aged care.

Department of Health and Human Services' Jeroen Weimar says most of the infections occurred in the workplace but 34 cases are within five households across Clyde, Cranbourne North, Hallam and Narre Warren South.

"These five houses in this particular cluster have had, unfortunately, some members of those households visiting other households," Mr Weimar told reporters on Friday.

"It fundamentally highlights the fact this virus knows no boundaries. This virus respects no differences between people. It ultimately thrives on close, human contact."

Three new testing sites have opened at Clyde Recreation Reserve Footy Pavilion, Hallam Secondary College and Noble Park.

A fourth will be opened at Dandenong Market on Friday.

Victoria recorded five deaths and 45 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 32 linked to known outbreaks.

The new case figure is a significant jump after Thursday's 28 was the first time since June 24 the number had been in the 20s.

But the state's 14-day rolling average continues to improve, with 42.7 for Melbourne and 2.3 for regional Victoria.

The 14-day average for cases with an unknown source have also dropped - 73 for Melbourne, none for regional areas.

The latest victims are a man in his 50s, a man in his 70s, man in his 80s and two women in their 90s, taking the state's toll from the virus to 750 and the national figure to 837.

All were linked to outbreaks in aged care.

Meanwhile, Premier Daniel Andrews faces fresh questions over claims from the state's former top cop that his office "set up" the deal to use private security guards in its botched hotel quarantine scheme.

Texts exchanged by then-Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton and Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw were shown at Victoria's hotel quarantine inquiry on Thursday.

They revealed the Department of Premier and Cabinet may have played a role in the fateful decision to use private security guards.

In his written statement, Mr Ashton said it wasn't his idea to use private security guards.

He suggests Department of Premier and Cabinet secretary Chris Eccles made the recommendation about 1.20pm on March 27, just minutes before his text message exchange with Mr Kershaw.

The premier has been reticent to comment on aspects of the ongoing inquiry but has previously said there was no explicit offer for the ADF to guard the hotels.

Mr Andrews is scheduled to appear before the inquiry next Wednesday but will likely be questioned about the claim at his daily media briefing on Friday.

The inquiry has heard security guards caught COVID-19 from returned travellers in hotel quarantine, sparking the state's second wave of coronavirus.