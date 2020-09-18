Virus spread from Vic hotels ‘foreseeable’

The inquiry into Victoria's bungled hotel quarantine program has revealed the risk of coronavirus escaping into the community was "foreseeable".

Counsel assisting the inquiry Rachel Ellyard on Friday said it was open to the board to find infection prevention and control measures at the Rydges on Swanston hotel were "inadequate, even on what was known at that time about the virus".

The inquiry has previously heard the Carlton hotel only housed returned overseas travellers infected with coronavirus between April and May, when an outbreak emerged among hotel staff and private security guards.

The outbreak has been identified as the source of 90 per cent of Victoria's second wave of infections, which has killed hundreds and forced millions into the nation's toughest lockdown.

The inquiry has heard the hotel had inadequate cleaning products, while security guards were ordered to clean toilets and areas used by COVID-positive guests.

A security guard said he was instructed to wear the same mask and gloves for the duration of his shift due to a shortage of personal protective equipment.

Ms Ellyard said after the first staff member tested positive, there was a delay in undertaking a full clean of the hotel, rendering it "uncontrolled" for longer than acceptable.

People who worked at the hotel were not told to self-isolate until a week after the first positive case.

There were similar issues following an outbreak at the Stamford Plaza in early June, which can be linked to about nine per cent of second-wave cases.

"Although the use of hotels as a setting for mass quarantine may have been unprecedented, the factors that played a part in the outbreaks from the Rydges hotel and the Stamford Plaza hotels were not unique to hotels as environments," Ms Ellyard said.

"These factors all contributed to an increased risk, which sadly eventuated.

"The board may well find that these risks were foreseeable and may have actually been foreseen had there been an appropriate level of health focus in the program."

Ms Ellyard said the program was "largely focused on control and compliance rather than health", with many in leadership positions possessing no medical experience.

The role of state controller of the pandemic was filled by two Department of Health and Human Services bureaucrats, instead of Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

Both Professor Sutton and his deputy Anneliese van Diemen complained as early as April 9 of health and safety risks to detainees.

The issue around whose idea it was to use private security also remains vexed, Ms Ellyard said.

"The question arises for the board's consideration about the difference, if any, that might have been made by a 24/7 police response or presence at hotel quarantine sites."

On Thursday, the inquiry was shown an exchange between the then-chief commissioner of Victoria Police and Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw, linking Premier Daniel Andrews' office to the decision to use security guards.

"Mate. My advise (sic) is the ADF do passenger transfer and private security will be used," Graham Ashton texted Mr Kershaw on March 27.

"Ok that's new," Mr Kershaw replied.

"I think that's the deal set up by our DPC (Department of Premier and Cabinet). I understand NSW will be a different arrangement," Mr Ashton said.

Mr Ashton suggested it was DPC secretary Chris Eccles who made the suggestion minutes before his text message exchange with Mr Kershaw.

Mr Eccles will appear before the inquiry on Monday, with the secretaries of the DHHS and Department of Jobs Precincts and Regions to appear on Tuesday.

Premier Daniel Andrews, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos, Jobs Minister Martin Pakula and Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville will give evidence on Wednesday.