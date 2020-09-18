National

SA unlikely to move on NSW border rules

By AAP Newswire

South Australia's COVID-19 transition committee is set to meet again but it's unlikely there will be any changes to remaining border restrictions or other coronavirus measures.

The committee will convene on Friday, but Premier Steven Marshall has signalled no change to the requirement for people travelling to SA from NSW to quarantine for 14 days.

Officials are keen to wait until there has been no community transition there, or at least no unexplained cases, for two weeks.

"There would be nothing worse for South Australia than to lift the border a few days early and then have a second wave (of infections)," he said.

"We're just asking people to be patient. We'll continue to listen to the experts."

"I don't think we're that far from removing the border with NSW."

On Wednesday, SA dropped the quarantine requirement for people travelling directly to Adelaide from the ACT, but they can only arrive by plane.

On Saturday, up to 25,000 football fans will also be allowed into Adelaide Oval to see the Adelaide Crows play Richmond, an increase from the 10,000 allowed for recent AFL games.

But there's unlikely to be any other major changes to coronavirus restrictions in the immediate future.

