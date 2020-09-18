SA set to lift NSW border rules next week

South Australia is poised to lift COVID-19 travel restrictions with NSW next week.

Premier Steven Marshall says the decision could be taken as early as Tuesday as fears over coronavirus infections in NSW continue to ease.

Under current rules, anyone coming to SA must quarantine for 14 days.

"We now believe we've gone 10 days without a worrying, locally acquired infection (in NSW)," Mr Marshall said on Friday.

"That's giving us confidence and if it continues we will be in a position next week to lift that restriction.

"I know that will be very warmly welcomed by people from the business community and particularly by people who have had family dislocation."

On Wednesday this week, SA lifted the same quarantine requirement for people travelling from the ACT to Adelaide by air.

Lifting the border restrictions with NSW would also allow people from Canberra to drive to SA.

Mr Marshall said local health officials were still concerned with the number of new infections in Victoria but had eased the rules around the provision of exemptions for people to travel on compassionate grounds.

He said he wouldn't want to provide any false hope about lifting the hard border restrictions with Victoria "anytime soon".

The state's transition committee has also ruled out making any immediate changes to local coronavirus restrictions, including measures in place for dining in pubs and restaurants which require patrons to be seated.

SA was preparing on Friday to handle the return of eight members of the Australian cricket team to the country after their recent games in England.

They will be placed in quarantine at the new Adelaide Oval Hotel, with special provisions to allow them to train in small groups once they return a negative COVID-19 test.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said all the appropriate measures would be taken to ensure the players posed no risk to the wider community.

"I can give you an absolute assurance the Australian cricketers returning to Australia will be managed in such a way that any risk to the South Australian community is mitigated," Mr Stevens said.

"There will be a complete strategy in place to ensure that they are managed in a way that prevents any risk of spread."

On Saturday, Adelaide Oval will host up to 25,000 football fans to see the Adelaide Crows play Richmond, an increase from the 10,000 allowed for recent AFL games.