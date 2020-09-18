National

Medical care plan extended for six months

By AAP Newswire

Nurse tests patient with swab. - AAP

1 of 1

Telehealth, home delivery of medicines and hospital services already boosted to deal with the coronavirus pandemic will be extended to the end of March 2021.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday will unveil a $2 billion extension of the COVID-19 emergency response.

The funding will go towards telehealth services provided by GPs, nursing, midwifery, allied health and allied mental health professionals, home medicine delivery, free COVID-19 pathology tests and further protective equipment.

As well, there will be money for 148 GP-led respiratory clinics and an extension of hospital support, which also involves a private hospital agreement.

The home medicines service has already delivered more than one million medicines at no additional cost to eligible patients.

More than 10 million patients have benefited from telehealth services, the bulk of whom live in NSW, Victoria and Queensland.

"We will continue to provide Australians with critical health care and support to protect both lives and livelihoods," Mr Morrison said.

Since March, the government has stumped up $16.5 billion for the health response to coronavirus.

Rural and remote Indigenous people won't miss out, with Medicare-subsidised pathology and testing at the point of care continuing in 86 communities in WA, NT, Queensland, SA, NSW and Victoria.

Latest articles

National

Berejiklian thanks SA, takes aim at Qld

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has thanked the SA government for considering opening the border to NSW, while again taking aim at her Queensland’s counterpart.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier faces fresh hotel plan claims

Victoria’s hotel quarantine program, responsible for the state’s second COVID-19 wave, has leapt back into the spotlight amid explosive new inquiry evidence.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW parliament to consider new DV laws

Legislation that would criminalise coercive control, inspired by Hannah Clarke and Preethi Reddy, will be presented to NSW parliament next week.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire