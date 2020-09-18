Medical care plan extended for six months

Telehealth, home delivery of medicines and hospital services already boosted to deal with the coronavirus pandemic will be extended to the end of March 2021.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday will unveil a $2 billion extension of the COVID-19 emergency response.

The funding will go towards telehealth services provided by GPs, nursing, midwifery, allied health and allied mental health professionals, home medicine delivery, free COVID-19 pathology tests and further protective equipment.

As well, there will be money for 148 GP-led respiratory clinics and an extension of hospital support, which also involves a private hospital agreement.

The home medicines service has already delivered more than one million medicines at no additional cost to eligible patients.

More than 10 million patients have benefited from telehealth services, the bulk of whom live in NSW, Victoria and Queensland.

"We will continue to provide Australians with critical health care and support to protect both lives and livelihoods," Mr Morrison said.

Since March, the government has stumped up $16.5 billion for the health response to coronavirus.

Rural and remote Indigenous people won't miss out, with Medicare-subsidised pathology and testing at the point of care continuing in 86 communities in WA, NT, Queensland, SA, NSW and Victoria.