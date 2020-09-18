National

Aged inquiry to hear from Brendan Murphy

By AAP Newswire

Federal Health Department secretary Brendan Murphy (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Federal Health Department secretary Brendan Murphy and other senior bureaucrats are expected to appear at the aged care royal commission's probe into funding.

The inquiry is examining how to best fund the sector into the future as demand for services rises.

Dr Brendan Murphy is listed to give evidence on Friday, as is Janet Anderson, the head of the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission which took over regulating the sector in January.

The commission has examined the merits of hypothecated levy model, similar to Medicare, where taxpayers would contribute funds solely for aged care.

Former federal treasurer Peter Costello told the hearing earlier this week he was wary of such a scheme, as it was difficult to get the rate correct.

He also warned against raiding the $168 billion Future Fund, due to mature this year, because it was the best-performing Commonwealth asset during the difficult financial times of coronavirus.

Mr Costello criticised the complexity of asset and income test paperwork which is used to determine how much people pay for their care.

Latest articles

National

Berejiklian thanks SA, takes aim at Qld

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has thanked the SA government for considering opening the border to NSW, while again taking aim at her Queensland’s counterpart.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier faces fresh hotel plan claims

Victoria’s hotel quarantine program, responsible for the state’s second COVID-19 wave, has leapt back into the spotlight amid explosive new inquiry evidence.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW parliament to consider new DV laws

Legislation that would criminalise coercive control, inspired by Hannah Clarke and Preethi Reddy, will be presented to NSW parliament next week.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire