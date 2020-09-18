National

Aged care ‘needs financial redesign’

By AAP Newswire

Federal Health Department secretary Brendan Murphy (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Federal Health Department secretary Brendan Murphy admits aged care is under financial pressure and needs a redesign around costing, funding and transparency.

The aged care royal commission is examining how to best fund the sector into the future as Australia's population gets older and demand for services rises.

"We do not dispute that overall the financial performance of the sector has deteriorated in recent years," Dr Murphy told the inquiry on Friday.

"Many of the $1.5 billion of COVID measures put in this year in fact have gone to supporting the viability of the sector.

"We clearly accept that the system does need significant redesign and including in the costing and funding and transparency of that system."

Intergenerational reports have identified aged care as the fastest growing component of federal expenditure.

There is expected to be a significant rise in people needing care from 2030 when the baby boomer cohort enter their 80s, the commission previously heard.

Former prime minister Paul Keating has advocated for a HECS-style loan scheme where money for aged care is taken out of people's assets after they die.

Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy told the commission the idea was worth examining but the question of private contributions needed to be sorted out first.

"We see people holding substantial superannuation assets at death," he said.

"I would be more inclined to say; how do we get the superannuation system and aged care system working to allow people with the means to make a reasonable contribution to their aged care?

"The community has an expectation that those of us who are in a position to contribute more should contribute more to a full range of services."

Treasury deputy secretary Jenny Wilkinson said baby boomers' broadly would retire with more superannuation behind them than people who had entered aged care in recent decades.

"The superannuation system is about 20 years in to having more than nine per cent compulsory contributions being made by individuals," she said.

"Superannuation balances have been increasing in recent years. They are likely to increase substantially over the next 20."

People entering aged care must fill out income and asset tests to determine how much they pay.

The commission also has examined the merits of a hypothecated levy model, similar to Medicare, where people would be taxed specifically to fund aged care.

Dr Kennedy said he was not sure such a model would be helpful in funding something as wide and complex as the health system.

Latest articles

News

The life of a soldier at the Cobram-Barooga border

At 2250 hours (10.30 pm) Corporal Jake Bostock was told to pack his bags and get ready for a month-long deployment at 0600 (6 am) the next morning. The decision had been made to close the Victoria-NSW border to combat the spread of...

Jessica Ball
News

Army personnel feeling the love on the border

The camouflaged uniforms of the Australian Army have become a part of the scenery in Cobram-Barooga for the past few months. Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, soldiers monitor the closed Victoria-NSW border, supporting NSW Police Force. The...

Jessica Ball
News

SpringNats to be held in November with restrictions

Organisers say Shepparton’s Spring Car Nationals will be held in November with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Co-organiser Les Adams said he hoped the gradual easing of restrictions in regional Victoria would mean the event, which attracts...

Caitlin Cassidy

MOST POPULAR

National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire