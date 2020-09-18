National

Qld pushes for funding over arrivals cap

By AAP Newswire

A showdown over hotel quarantine is looming between the Queensland and federal governments at a meeting of state and national leaders on Friday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is insisting a weekly cap on international arrivals be increased by 2000 places to help return thousands of Australians stranded overseas.

But Queensland's health minister thinks the federal government should take more responsibility for the cost and management of hotel quarantine if it wants to see more people processed.

"What has always struck me as strange is why the federal government doesn't have a role to play in quarantining international arrivals," Steven Miles said.

He claims the system has been "massively resource-intensive" on the state's police and health systems but said the state's had received no financial aid for their efforts.

"If the federal government wanted to put on the table a process for better resourcing international arrivals I'm sure (Queensland would) welcome that."

Meanwhile, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is also due to discuss stepping up ID checks for people flying from Canberra to Queensland with ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

The Sunshine State is set to consider reopening to ACT visitors in a review of border restrictions at the end of the month.

But the premier wants to ensure people coming from the ACT haven't visited COVID-19 hotspots before allowing Canberra-based travellers back into Queensland.

"We had concerns about lack of ID and we will look at that very closely to see what provisions can be put in place for the ACT around the end of the month," Ms Palaszczuk said on Wednesday.

