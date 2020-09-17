National

Shark bites fisherman off Fraser Island

By AAP Newswire

Fraser Island - AAP

A Queensland man's afternoon fishing trip has taken turn for the worse after he was mauled by a shark off the coast of Fraser Island.

The man in his 50s was fishing in a boat around 35 kilometres off shore around 3.30pm on Thursday afternoon when he hooked a whitetip shark.

When he went to free the animal from his line, the man was bitten on the arm. His fishing buddies helped free him from the shark's jaws.

The man was then taken to shore and airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Womens Hospital in a stable condition, with significant injuries to his hands.

The incident is the latest in a series of recent shark encounters in Australian waters, coming just over a week after 46-year-old Nick Slater was fatally mauled by a great white on the Gold Coast.

