National

Four now charged over SA bashing murder

By AAP Newswire

ADELAIDE POLICE STATION STOCK - AAP

1 of 1

Four men have now been charged over the bashing murder of a 24-year-old in Adelaide who was wrongly rumoured to be a police informant.

Victor Codea, 24, was lured to an area near Adelaide High School late last month where he was attacked and left with critical injuries.

He was taken to hospital by a friend and underwent emergency surgery but died about a week later.

Two men, aged 23 and 24 have already come before Adelaide Magistrates Court charged over the killing and have had their identities concealed.

On Thursday, two more men, aged 23 and 29, were arrested at a Salisbury North address.

They were also charged with murder and were expected to front court on Friday.

On Wednesday, Detective Inspector Brett Featherby confirmed Mr Codea had been charged with drug offences before his death but said police had no knowledge of him providing them with information.

"Victor was facing drug charges. He has made some bad choices," he said.

"But we believe that he's been wrongly accused of providing information to police.

"Unfortunately, that's cost him his life".

Latest articles

AFL

AFL GF ticket boost for club members

The AFL has frozen ticket prices for the 2020 finals series and will allocate more than half the grand final tickets to members of the competing clubs.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Slim AFL finals hopes not on Giants’ minds

GWS defender Nick Haynes says they can’t afford to think about their slim AFL finals hopes when they hunt a final-round victory over St Kilda.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Traditional AFL season format the 2021 aim

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league is planning for each club to play 22 matches during the 2021 home-and-away season.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire