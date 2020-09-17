National

Tziporah Malkah appears in Sydney court

By AAP Newswire

Tziporah Atarah Malkah, also known as Kate Fischer - AAP

1 of 1

Tziporah Atararh Malkah, the former model and fiancee of James Packer when she went by the name Kate Fischer, has made a court appearance in Sydney.

The 46-year-old was seen entering the city's Downing Centre court complex on Thursday.

She was listed for mention in a matter involving police, which was adjourned to the same court next week.

The daughter of former NSW government minister Pru Goward changed her name after she converted to the religion of Judaism.

However, court documents have listed the former actress under her birth name of Katherine Fischer.

She is due to appear before Downing Centre Local Court again on September 25.

