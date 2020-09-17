National

More Vic protests planned for weekend

By AAP Newswire

Protesters face off with police in Melbourne (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

More anti-lockdown protests are planned for Melbourne this weekend, with Victoria Police saying organisers have sent them a letter.

It will be the third weekend that protesters have gathered at inner-city landmarks to rally against the state government's stage-four restrictions in Melbourne.

"The organisers of the protest sent an email to us a couple of days ago, wanting to protest," Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius told 3AW.

"(They were) advising us that if we refused to allow them, we'll be jeorpardising the safety of others and Victoria Police would be putting all Victorians at risk and responsible for the continued spread of the virus.

"They'll just continue to pop up in different spots (at) the CBD."

Over the last two weekends protesters have clashed with police at the Shrine Of Remembrance, The Tan track and Queen Victoria Market.

Police arrested 74 people and issued at least 176 infringement notices during last Sunday's protest at the market.

Mr Cornelius confirmed riot police would be on standby again.

"We don't want to, we just need to," he said.

Latest articles

News

One active case of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton after new case reclassified

There is only one active case of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton, after a new active case recorded on Tuesday, September 15 was reclassified. The case was added to the region’s tally, taking it to two, after a person with their registered address as...

Charmayne Allison
News

Restricted visitors travelling into regional Victoria face $5000 fine

PEOPLE travelling from restricted areas into regional areas of Victoria risk a $5000 fine. The new offence, which is called failure to comply with a requirement to remain in a restricted area, will be introduced in Victoria from midnight tonight. In...

Ivy Jensen
News

NSW-Victoria border restrictions to be eased for border communities

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Wednesday that anything allowed under step three in regional Victoria will be allowed in border communities.

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire