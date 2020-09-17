More Vic protests planned for weekend

More anti-lockdown protests are planned for Melbourne this weekend, with Victoria Police saying organisers have sent them a letter.

It will be the third weekend that protesters have gathered at inner-city landmarks to rally against the state government's stage-four restrictions in Melbourne.

"The organisers of the protest sent an email to us a couple of days ago, wanting to protest," Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius told 3AW.

"(They were) advising us that if we refused to allow them, we'll be jeorpardising the safety of others and Victoria Police would be putting all Victorians at risk and responsible for the continued spread of the virus.

"They'll just continue to pop up in different spots (at) the CBD."

Over the last two weekends protesters have clashed with police at the Shrine Of Remembrance, The Tan track and Queen Victoria Market.

Police arrested 74 people and issued at least 176 infringement notices during last Sunday's protest at the market.

Mr Cornelius confirmed riot police would be on standby again.

"We don't want to, we just need to," he said.