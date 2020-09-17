National

NDIS watchdog defends compliance scheme

By AAP Newswire

NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commissioner Graeme Head (file image) - AAP

The disability watchdog has defended its compliance scheme after admitting one fine has been issued out of thousands of complaints.

NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commissioner Graeme Head said there had been about 5700 complaints, but that didn't necessarily mean breaches had occurred.

"People can complain about a wide range of matters," he told a Senate inquiry on Thursday.

The one fine was for the care provider of Adelaide woman Ann Marie Smith, who died in April from septic shock, multiple organ failure, severe pressure sores and malnourishment.

"The infringement notice was for a failure to report by the provider who was providing services to Ms Smith," Mr Head said.

The watchdog - which has been cleared of wrongdoing - revoked the registration of provider Integrity Care and has banned it from operating.

Police allege Ms Smith died of serious criminal neglect and her death was preventable.

About 700 compliance actions are under way relating to 3000 disability service providers, the inquiry was told.

There have been 23 banning notices and Mr Head says more fines could be on the way.

But fines against providers weren't the watchdog's only option, he added.

"There are a range of compliance and enforcement actions we undertake."

There are about 17,000 registered providers but 9000 are active.

