Man admits crimes related to ex-bikie

By AAP Newswire

Supreme Court of NSW signage (file image) - AAP

A man has admitted recruiting another man to help intimidate a former bikie, who was the victim of an execution-style killing days later at the front door of his NSW south coast home.

Former Rebels bikie, John Salafia, 38, was shot three times in the head and chest moments after answering the door of his Kings Point home on June 26, 2013.

After a NSW Supreme Court trial without a jury, Justice David Davies in July found Robert John Stewart McCloskey not guilty of the murder.

But the 45-year-old was found guilty of being being an accessory after the fact to the murder.

On Thursday, Sami Esko Hamalainen pleaded guilty to recruiting McCloskey, between June 17 and June 24 2013 at Mascot and elsewhere in NSW, to assist in carrying out criminal activity, namely to intimidate John Salafia.

The 45-year-old also pleaded guilty to assisting an unknown person, between June 22 and July 2 2013 at Bawley Point and elsewhere in NSW, knowing that the person had committed murder.

Hamalainen was charged with Mr Salafia's murder in 2017..

Justice Davies adjourned his two guilty pleas for a sentence hearing on November 9.

