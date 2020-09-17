National

More South Australians find work in August

By AAP Newswire

South Australia's workforce has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels with more than 13,000 people finding jobs in August.

But the state's unemployment rate remained unchanged from July at 7.9 per cent, leaving SA with the highest jobless rate in the nation, despite the unexpected national fall to 6.8 per cent.

It was also still higher than the 7.1 per cent in Victoria, where a coronavirus lockdown has been in force, something the Labor opposition said was "staggering".

Innovation and Skills Minister David Pisoni said the state government continued to do all it could to create and retain local jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Of course, there's more work to be done, and today's stats reflect the ongoing challenges ahead," he said.

Opposition treasury spokesman Stephen Mullighan said more than 176,000 South Australians remained unemployed or underemployed and SA's poor performance reflected the lack of stimulus from the state government.

"Other states have increased their COVID-19 stimulus spend, and they are seeing decreases in their unemployment rate," Mr Mullighan said.

August's labour force figures show employment grew by 13,400 in SA, with 33,000 people finding or returning to work over the past three months.

The growth had returned the size of the state's labour force to levels similar to those before the pandemic struck, the government said.

It said more South Australians were also actively seeking job opportunities, reflecting growing confidence in the local economy.

