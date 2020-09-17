National

Dent conviction ‘unsafe’ on the evidence

By AAP Newswire

Wendie-Sue Dent (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The murder conviction of a NSW woman, who poisoned her partner in Adelaide with a toxic cocktail of drugs including morphine, valium and tramadol, was both unsafe and unsatisfactory based on the evidence, a court has heard.

Wendie-Sue Dent has launched an appeal against her conviction for the murder of her de facto husband David Lawrence in December 2015.

She had denied the charge at her trial but was found guilty by a jury in April.

Defence counsel Marie Shaw QC told the Court of Criminal Appeal on Thursday that Dent's conviction flew in the face of a considerable body of evidence of the loving relationship the couple had shared before Mr Lawrence's death.

She said there was evidence the pair were "besotted" with each other, had become engaged and planned to marry and that he had made arrangements for her to be taken care of after his death.

"They're living together, they're travelling together and they plan, essentially, to be happy together for the rest of their lives," Ms Shaw said.

"That was the common thread throughout the evidence, that the deceased was happy with her and that they were living and behaving as if their lives would be together."

The court was also told suggestions that a "powder keg" had been created by the fact Mr Lawrence had twigged to Dent being a fraud, based on lies she had told about her past, and that he was planning to end the relationship was just speculation.

In other grounds of appeal, Dent has questioned the use made in the trial of the lies the Crown said she told and the lack of proper instructions given to the jury.

Ms Shaw said the Crown had also not properly discounted the possibility that Mr Lawrence's death was an accident.

At her trial, the prosecution said Dent, who lived at Dapto in NSW's Illawarra region before her arrest, administered Mr Lawrence a mixture of dangerous medications that had all been prescribed to her.

A post-mortem examination revealed the toxic levels of morphine alone were enough to kill the 62-year-old.

In sentencing submissions last month, the dead man's family said he was helpful and kind to everyone but paid for that with his life.

"It takes no effort for us to hate you. We will never forgive you, never. You do not deserve that," they told Dent in a victim impact statement read to the court.

In those same submissions, defence counsel Martin Anders asked the court to consider Dent's medical history when setting a non-parole period, describing her as someone with a profound opioid addiction who had operated in a "drug-induced fog".

But prosecutor Emily Telfer said there was no evidence of Dent being in a fog or removed from reality.

The appeal court hearing was continuing. Dent is due to be sentenced next week.

Latest articles

News

New café set for GOTAFE

Shepparton’s Goulburn Ovens Institute of TAFE campus will receive a multi-million dollar café and kitchen upgrade. The funding was announced as part of the Victorian Government’s $55 million project for essential upgrades to learning...

Morgan Dyer
News

Grammar Park Gardens house trashed by offenders causing $10 000 damage

A house in Grammar Park Gardens Estate has been trashed by offenders, with windows smashed, paint smeared on walls and faeces on the carpet totalling more than $10,000 worth of damage. Shepparton police Leading Senior Constable Mark Doyle said he...

Liz Mellino
News

Mel and Travis Blair became foster carers six years ago

Mel Blair will be forever grateful to the teenage boy who broke into her car in 2014. Because if it weren’t for him, the Invergordon local and her husband Travis wouldn’t be foster carers today. “I was working night shifts at Big W when it...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Outdoor dining for Vic COVID-safe summer

Victoria has recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, as the premier unveiled a further $290 million in funding for businesses and sole traders.

AAP Newswire