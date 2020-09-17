National

WA man in hospital after police shooting

By AAP Newswire

A man is stable in a Perth hospital after being shot by police. - AAP

A man is in a stable condition in a Perth hospital after being shot by police when he allegedly threatened them with a knife.

Police say two officers on patrol in Yanchep, north of Perth, encountered the 37-year-old man acting strangely just after midnight on Thursday.

When they approached he is alleged to have threatened them with a knife before running into nearby bushland.

He reappeared from the bushes and allegedly confronted the officers with a knife and a pole.

Both officers fired their weapons.

The man was given first aid at the scene and taken to Royal Perth Hospital where he has undergone surgery.

WA Police major crime and internal affairs units are investigating.

