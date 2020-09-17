Ferrari-driving speedster jailed for crash

A Ferrari driver who killed his girlfriend in a fatal smash had already lost his licence eight times before the deadly crash.

Young mother Rebecca Carkagis died when her boyfriend Mark Dimech, 48, overcorrected onto the wrong side of a sweeping bend and smashed into an oncoming car.

He was driving his 2005 Ferrari Spider Roadster in a convoy with other members of the Otium Club, an exotic car and lifestyle club, near Cockatoo, east of Melbourne.

Other drivers described the convoy as travelling quickly into the corner, noting they didn't see any brake lights as the Ferraris entered the sweeping bed.

An oncoming driver saw Dimech's Ferrari accelerate hard once he was two thirds of the way around the bend.

The back of his car slid out and Dimech's car headed toward the grass, but he overcorrected into the oncoming lane.

The front of the oncoming car smashed into the passenger side of the Ferrari. Ms Carkagis, the 33-year-old mother of a two-year-old girl, died at the scene.

Other sports cars ahead of Dimech in the convoy didn't stop. One car behind did stop, but the driver paused only long enough to remove the cameras from the front and back of his car, then continued away.

County Court Judge Amanda Fox said driving in convoy like that was not an opportunity for drivers to test the limits or their driving skills.

Dimech pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death.

It's not the first time his driving got him into trouble - he had nine priors for speeding and had lost his licence eight times previously.

Judge Fox said Dimech no longer had much contact with his 22-year-old son, a police officer, and that he believed it was because he was upset at his father's actions.

Dimech was jailed for three years and eight months on Thursday. He must serve at least two years and two months before he's eligible for parole.

He has also lost his licence for three years.