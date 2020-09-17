National

Man guilty of Sydney barbershop murder

By AAP Newswire

CCTV footage near Bossley Park barbershop (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man has been found guilty of murdering a Sydney barbershop customer who was stabbed while getting his hair cut.

Fredon Laith Botrus, 20, denied being the helmet-wearing assailant who knifed Alfredo Isho while he was seated and gowned at Bossley Park's Classico Hair Studio on January 11, 2019.

The trial was told Mr Isho's blood was on the jumper Botrus was wearing when arrested 150 minutes after the stabbing and a white motorcycle was found at his family home, stripped of parts in the garage.

After retiring on Thursday morning, the jury returned a guilty verdict hours later.

Latest articles

News

One active case of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton after new case reclassified

There is only one active case of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton, after a new active case recorded on Tuesday, September 15 was reclassified. The case was added to the region’s tally, taking it to two, after a person with their registered address as...

Charmayne Allison
News

Restricted visitors travelling into regional Victoria face $5000 fine

PEOPLE travelling from restricted areas into regional areas of Victoria risk a $5000 fine. The new offence, which is called failure to comply with a requirement to remain in a restricted area, will be introduced in Victoria from midnight tonight. In...

Ivy Jensen
News

NSW-Victoria border restrictions to be eased for border communities

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Wednesday that anything allowed under step three in regional Victoria will be allowed in border communities.

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire