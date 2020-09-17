Man guilty of Sydney barbershop murder

National
Man guilty of Sydney barbershop murderBy AAP Newswire
5370537724001
A man has been found guilty of murdering a Sydney barbershop customer who was stabbed while getting his hair cut.
Fredon Laith Botrus, 20, denied being the helmet-wearing assailant who knifed Alfredo Isho while he was seated and gowned at Bossley Park's Classico Hair Studio on January 11, 2019.
The trial was told Mr Isho's blood was on the jumper Botrus was wearing when arrested 150 minutes after the stabbing and a white motorcycle was found at his family home, stripped of parts in the garage.
After retiring on Thursday morning, the jury returned a guilty verdict hours later.