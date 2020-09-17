National

Jury retires at barbershop murder trial

By AAP Newswire

CCTV footage near Bossley Park barbershop (file image) - AAP

A jury has begun deliberations at the murder trial of a Sydney man accused of stabbing a barbershop customer who was getting his hair cut.

Fredon Laith Botrus, 20, pleaded not guilty to murdering Alfredo Isho, who was knifed while seated and gowned at Bossley Park's Classico Hair Studio on January 11, 2019.

During a two-week NSW Supreme Court trial, witnesses told the jury of seeing a helmet-wearing assailant enter the rear of the shop and plunge a knife into Mr Isho's chest.

The evidence has included the discovery of a white motorcycle in the Botrus family home, where it was found stripped of parts in the garage.

The Crown alleged the location of the bike, the finding of Mr Isho's blood on the jumper Botrus was wearing when arrested 150 minutes after the stabbing and encrypted messages on his phone show he was the killer.

But his barrister urged jurors to consider how the circumstances in which police came to observe Botrus in the jumper were "consistent with him playing a role other than that of him being the murderer".

Gaps in CCTV coverage meant the true killer had "every opportunity" to dump the bike in the Botrus family's garage, strip it of parts and escape, he said.

After Justice Michael Walton completed his summing-up and directions, the jury retired on Thursday morning to begin its deliberations.

