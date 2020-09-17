National

Vic caravan rape convictions overturned

By AAP Newswire

General view of signage for Court of Appeal (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Two men jailed for the rape of a friend in a small town in western Victoria have had their convictions overturned and a new trial ordered.

Shaun Bloomfield and Luke Merryfull, both in their 20s, were jailed last year over the alleged rape of a woman at Balmoral in April 2016.

The men have always denied attacking the woman, arguing sex with her in a caravan at a party was consensual.

Victoria's Court of Appeal overturned their convictions on Thursday, finding fresh evidence warranted a new trial.

Bloomfield and Merryfull are expected to seek bail later on Thursday.

Their case will return to the County Court in October.

Latest articles

Soccer

Mourinho coy on Spurs’ pursuit of Bale

Jose Mourinho was keen to take the credit for Real Madrid signing Gareth Bale but he was less vocal in Tottenham’s moves to bring the forward back to London.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Neymar in two-match Ligue 1 ban over brawl

Neymar will serve a two-match suspension for his role in a brawl near the end of Paris St Germain’s controversial Ligue 1 clash with Olympique de Marseille.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Leeds and Southampton out of League Cup

Premier League sides Leeds United and Southampton have been sent packing from the Carabao Cup at the second-round stage.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Outdoor dining for Vic COVID-safe summer

Victoria has recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, as the premier unveiled a further $290 million in funding for businesses and sole traders.

AAP Newswire