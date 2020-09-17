National

NSW eases border restrictions with Vic

By AAP Newswire

Cars cross the border from Victoria into New South Wales. - AAP

1 of 1

The easing of coronavirus restrictions in regional Victoria has prompted the NSW government to relax travel orders on its border with the southern state.

From Thursday, the zone where border residents can move freely will also be expanded to include some areas around Pleasant Hills, Lockhart, Benalla, Bright and Mount Beauty.

Anyone in the area with an existing border region permit will be able to take advantage of the changes.

"I want to thank the border communities for their patience," NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

"We are able to ease restrictions on the border given the reduced risk of COVID-19 transmission in regional Victoria."

Overnight, the Victorian government eased restriction in regional areas, allowing communities to leave their homes without restriction after infection rates fell to very low levels.

A hard lockdown remains in place in metropolitan Melbourne.

Latest articles

News

GV parkrun to take place in Murchison

Byline: Caitlin Cassidy Goulburn Valley’s third parkrun will start in Murchison once COVID-19 restrictions are further eased. Lisa Niglia, who lives in Murchison, said organisers were yet to find a suitable site for the weekly 5 km run...

Caitlin Cassidy
News

Shepparton is one of the luckiest places for lotto wins in Australia

The numbers have stacked up and the odds are in Shepparton’s favour.

Morgan Dyer
News

Border open to residents from midnight

THOSE in possession of a valid border permit will be permitted to cross into NSW for every day life purposes from midnight. It means residents in border towns such as Echuca-Moama and Cobram-Barooga will be able to resume every day life across their...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

National

Olympic champion, premier, MP Fahey dies

Former NSW premier and Howard government minister John Fahey has died aged 75, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison leading the tributes.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic virus cases fall, Aust deaths top 800

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll is 803 after Victoria reported another six deaths and 37 more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Outdoor dining for Vic COVID-safe summer

Victoria has recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, as the premier unveiled a further $290 million in funding for businesses and sole traders.

AAP Newswire